The School Examination Board of Bihar is going to announce the Matriculation and Intermediate final results on June 7 and June 20, 2018 respectively. Students can check their results as soon as it releases at biharboard.ac.in.

The results of Class 12 board examination for the academic year 2017-18 is all set to be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board on June 7 while the Class 10 or Matriculation results will be out on June 20, as per reports in a leading daily. Students who had appeared for both the examinations this year and are eagerly waiting for their results can check the BSEB Class 10 Matriculation or Class 12 Intermediate results on the official website of the Bihar board as soon as it releases online at biharboard.ac.in.

Moreover, confirming the same, Chairman of BSEB, Anand Kishore said, “The results of the Intermediate examination will be released on June 7 and of Madhyamik examination on June 20”, further adding that they are on the last leg of work for declaring the results. Reports say that, this year more than 17 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 or Matriculation examinations while 12.80 lakh students appeared for the final Intermediate examination. The Board conducted the Class 12 examination during the month of February in 1,384 centres across the state.

Students can follow the steps given below to avail their BSEB Class 10 Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Results 2018:

Visit the offficial website of the Bihar Board, i.e. at biharboard.ac.in Search for the link that read, ‘BSEB Class 10 Result 2018’ or ‘BSEB Class 12 Result 2018’ and click on the desired link Students will be directed to a different page Enter the necessary details, such as Roll Number and submit Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out if necessary for future reference

Apart from the official website of the board, the results will also be available on the third party website, indiaresults.com. In case students face difficulty in logging into the official web portal due to heavy traffic on the result declaration day, they can log into other website for checking their results.

