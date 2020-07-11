The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar took to twitter to congratulate students of class 10 who have passed their exams. Chief Minister of Haryana tweeted that he wishes for a bright future for the students.

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar has congratulated class 10 students of Haryana Board after the board announced the results. Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH/HBSE) has announced the results of class 10 at their official website bseh.org. This year the passing percentage of students has fairly increased. The passing percentage in 2019 was 57.39 per cent and it was 51.5 per cent for the year 2018. A girl named Rishita from Hisar district has topped the board exams by securing 100 per cent marks.

Apart from Rishita, there are a total of 15 students at the top 3 positions. Rishita is the only first ranker while 2nd and 3rd positions are shared by 5 and 9 students respectively. Chief Minister of Haryana extended his wishes to the students through twitter. He tweeted that he congratulates to all the students who have passed Haryana board class 10 exams and wishes for their bright future.

हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड की 10वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण सभी विद्यार्थियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आप सभी के उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आप सभी आगे चल कर अपने माता-पिता के साथ-साथ प्रदेश का भी नाम रोशन करेंगे। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 10, 2020

This year a total of 3,37,691 students appeared for class 10 BSEH exams. The pass percentage this year is 64.59%. The pass percentage for government schools this year is 59.74% while the same for private schools is 59.74%. Also, the passing percentage of schools located in rural areas is 64.39% and, the pass percentage of students for schools located in urban areas is 65%.

HBSE informed that the marking scheme adopted by the board is similar to that of CBSE. Also, the Haryana Board will soon announce the dates for the Science exam of class 10. The exam was cancelled earlier but students who wish to appear for it to pursue science at a higher level in future will be given a chance.

