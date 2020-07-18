Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE/BSEH) is set to announce the class 12 results on July 21 on its official website bseh.org.in. Some other websites also post results which are listed in this article.

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education, or HBSE, will release HBSE Class 12th Results 2020 on the 21st of July on its website bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board Class 12th Exams were held from March 3 to March 18. Some exams that were earlier been delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic had been scheduled between July 1 and July 15. The BSEH Haryana Board informed earlier that the class 12th results will be uploaded within the 3rd week of July. Haryana Board class 12 results of all three streams, Arts, Commerce and Science would be released together on July 21 by BSEH as per the latest notice.

The class 12 results will be uploaded on the given websites:

bseh.org.in.

results.bseh.org.in.

examresults.net.

jagranjosh.com.

indiaresults.com.

The class 10 results were also uploaded on the above websites. As such, the class 12 results will be similarly uploaded on them as well.

Follow the given steps to view your result (on bseh.org.in):

1. Visit the Board’s official website, www.bseh.org.in.

2. Click/tap on the Class 12th Result link on the home page.

3. A window for HBSE 12th result 2020 will be opened.

4. Fill in the necessary login details.

5. Click/tap on Find Result button.

6. Your subject-wise mark sheet will be displayed on your screen. You may download or print it for future reference.

Students of Haryana Board Class 12 have to secure, at the very least, 33% overall marks to pass the examination and 33% in each subject to pass in that particular subject individually. If a student thinks that they have been awarded fewer marks than deserved for any question then the student in question may file an application for re-valuation on the official website bseh.org.in.

