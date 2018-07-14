BSEH Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2018: Haryana Secondary Board of Education is all set to conduct the compartment exams on July 15, 2018 for Class 10 and Class 12 students who had failed to qualify in the examinations in their first attempt.

The BSEH or Haryana Secondary Board of Education will be conducting the BSEH Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams 2018 tomorrow, July 15, 2018. The examination is being conducted for the students who had failed to qualify their respective Class 10 and Intermediate examinations held this year in their first attempt.

According to reports, more than 83 thousand candidates will be appearing for the compartment examinations this year. The examination will be held at 285 centres across the state of Haryana. The HBSE Class 10 exam 2018 and HBSE Class 12 exam 2018 was conducted during the month of March.

The HBSE Class 10 and 12 examination results were released in the month of May and as per reports, more than 1.6 lakh students out of the 3,64,800 examinees failed to qualify in Class 10 or matriculation examination this year while more than 49 thousand students failed to qualify in the Class 12 exam and got compartment out of the 2.2 lakh students that registered for the HS examination.

ALSO READ: SSC CGL 2018: SSC postpones Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 exam, admit cards soon @ ssc.nic.in

Students can check the steps given below to download the BSEH Supplementary result 2018:

Log in to the official website of Haryana Board, www.bseh.org.in Search for the link that read, “HBSE compartment exam result 2018” and click on it Students will be directed to a different window Here, enter the required credentials and click on the submit button Your results will appear on the screen of your computer Download the HBSE compartment 2018 result and take a print out of the same if necessary

To go to the official website and download the result, click here: http://www.bseh.org.in

ALSO READ: Army Recruitment 2018: Apply for Army Recruitment Rally at Coimbatore, last date August 6, 2018

ALSO READ: NIACL Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 685 assistant posts, register before July 31 @ newindia.co.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More