The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) on Monday declared the result for class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate Examinations (HSC). The board announced the result from its headquarters at Bhiwani. As per the reports, BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh announced that 63.84% passed the examination. The students who appeared for HSC exams can check their score on board’s official website @bseh.org.in. The board officials have announced that 72.38% girls and 57.1% boys have passed the examination.

The candidates can check and download their result and mark sheet from board’s official website @bseh.org.in. The examinations were held from March 7 to April 2. As per the reports, 2.46 lakh students attended the class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate Examinations (HSC).

The candidates can check and download their result from the Haryana board’s official website @bseh.org.in by simply following the steps given below.

How to check the BSEH 2018 12th result

Log on to the official BSEH website.

Click on the 12th result link.

Enter all the required details and click on submit.

The marks will be displayed and can be printed out.

Students can also check their Haryana 12th result via text message by messaging HB12<space><ROLLNUMBER> to 56263.

This year the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) registered 4,976 cases of use of unfair means in class 12 and class 10 exams 2018. In 2017, board registered 5,300 cases of using unfair means. The board had put in place more than 300 flying squads with almost 23,000 supervisors to check this.

