BSEH Class 10,12 compartment examinations 2018: Board of School Education Haryana has postponed compartment/partial improvement/additional/mercy chance exams for both Class 10th and 12th. The exams will now be conducted on July 15 from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Candidates can download their respective admit cards from BSEH official website @bseh.org.in.

BSEH Class 10,12 compartment examinations 2018: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has announced new dates for compartment/partial improvement/additional/mercy chance exams for both Class 10th and 12th. Candidates going to appear in the exams will have to download their respective admit cards from the official website @bseh.org.in. As per the newly issued notification, the exams will now be conducted on July 15 from 9:30am to 12:30pm. As per exams rules, candidates have to get minimum 33 aggregate marks in the theoretical examination as well as practical exam conducted by the school.

The class 10th and class 12th results have already been declared and around 1,56,586 candidates have passed the class 10th exams out of total 3,64,800 registered. Around 15,526 got compartment while 1,62,688 candidates have failed. As per senior secondary exams results, around 1,41,973 have passed and 49,163 got the compartment. A total of 2,22,388 candidates had appeared for the class 12th board exam.

Speaking about the matter, HBSE chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said that Class 10 examination results saw 44.38 passing percentage. He made it clear that Haryana private schools have performed better in the board exams and registered 59.87 passing percentage. When asked about the numbers related to unfair means, he said nearly 4,976 cases were registered during the conduct of Class 10 and 12 board exams. However, when it comes to comparison of cheating cases registered this year to last year, nearly 5,300 students were caught by officials during the exams.

In a message to students who will appear for exams, Board Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh Singh said that students facing issues in downloading their respective admit cards can contact board officials on July 11 and get the errors rectified.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More