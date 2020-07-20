HBSE 12th Results 2020 date and time, BSEH Haryana Board class 12 results 2020, bseh.org.in: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH/HBSE) is set to release the BSEH/HBSE 12th Result 2020 on July 21, i.e, tomorrow. The Board will release the result of all 3 streams, Science, Commerce, and, Arts together on its official website bseh.org.in. The board exams of class 12th were conducted from March 3 to March 18 but the exams scheduled to be held after that were postponed to commence from July 1 to July 15. More than 2 lakh students appear for these exams each year.

Between the 3rd and 19th of March, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) exams were held. The other exams had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The exams were planned to held from July 1st to July 15th, but these had to be cancelled as the situation was only worsening. Although the results are to be declared tomorrow, the court’s decision on assessment of the students is still being awaited.

The previous year, results were released within May, but due to the ongoing epidemic, the date this year was delayed by around 2 months. Lakhs of students under the Board are waiting for their results. After the results are uploaded, students will be able to apply for degree and diploma courses for which they need 12th Class HBSE Result. This year, around 6 lakh students applied for the exams but only 3,37,691 appeared for them.

Check BSEH/HBSE 12th result 2020 online-

Visit the official website of the board bseh.org.in. On the landing page of the website, click on the link that reads Exam Results. Key in your Login credentials. Click on the Submit button. You’ll be redirected to your HBSE 12th Result 2020. Print/download your HBSE 12th Result 2020.

