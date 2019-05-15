HBSE 12th Results 2019 @ bseh.org.in: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has decided to release the HBSE Class 12th Results 2019 today i.e. May 15, Wednesday. Over 2 lakh students who are eagerly waiting for the Haryana Board to declare the BSEH Board Result 2019 can keep an eye on the official website of BSEH i.e. bseh.org.in.

HBSE 12th Results 2019 bseh.org.in: Over 2 lakh students who are eagerly waiting for their HBSE 12th Result 2019, are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana which is also known as BSEH – bseh.org.in. The Haryana Education Board has decided to release the HBSE Result 2019 today i.e. May 15 at 02:00 PM. According to Haryana Board Chairman, Jagbir Singh, the Haryana Board of School Education will announce the pass percentage, list of toppers and number of students who scored the highest number during the press conference which will go on air in the afternoon.

It is possible that the official website crashes at the end moment due to heavy traffic. In such situations, students are not only advised to stay calm but also visit alternative websites. List of Alternative websites to check and download the Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2019:

Steps to check and download the HBSE 12th Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board of School Education i.e. bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Haryana Board Senior Secondary Examination Result March 2019 .

Step 3: It will direct you to haryana.indiaresults.com.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number, Name, Mobile Number, Email ID and select the stream (Arts/ Humanities, Commerce, Science).

Step 5: Submit the required credentials.

Step 6: Your HBSE Senior Secondary Examination Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the HBSE Class 12th Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: All the students who appeared for the HBSE Arts Exams 2019, HBSE Commerce Exams 2019, HBSE Science Exams 2019 are advised to follow the same mentioned above steps and websites to click and download the Haryana Board Senior Secondary Examination Result 2019. Each and every candidate will have to visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet, provisional certificate, migration certificate and school leaving certificate.

