BSEH released hall tickets for 2019 class 10,12 compartment exams: Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) recently released the admit cards for class 10th and 12th compartment exams. Candidates can check the result on their official website @bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) has recently released the hall tickets 10th and 12th compartment examination. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website of Board of School Education Haryana @bseh.org.in. Candidates must know that compartment examination will be conducted from July 13, 2019.

Candidate must know to carry hall ticket in the examination hall, otherwise without admit card no one would be entertained. Talking about the examination marks, candidates must score at least 33 percent in the external examination and main exams.

Follow the steps to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Click on the official website @bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link, Download admit card.

step 3: A new dialogue box will appear, enter roll number, registration number and other details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Candidates must download the hall ticket and take a print out of it.

However a total number of 3,64,800 examinees registered for 10th exams out of which 1,86,586 passed and 15,526 got compartment, 1,62,688 candidates failed. talking about class 12th board result around 2,22388 candidates appeared in the exams out of which 1,41,973 make it to the pass list and 49,163 got compartment.

Talking about the university Haryana Board of School Education, it conducts the public examination at the middle, for class 10th and class 12th ( Senior Secondary School), the university is affiliated by iso 9001: 2008. Apart from this, every year BSEH conducts D.Ed (Diploma in Education) course, it’s a 2-year course.

