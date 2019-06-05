Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board will declare the Rajasthan Class 8th results in the month of July on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results will be available on other websites like - examresults.net and results.gov.in.

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the Class 8th results on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in in the month of July. The results will be published on third-party websites as well and those who have appeared in the 2018-19 session final examination this year can check the websites like – examresults.net and results.gov.in.

This year more than 11 lakh students have appeared in the class 8th examination in the state of Rajasthan conducted by the BSER Board. The Class 8th examinations were conducted at various centres across the state from March 14 to March 29, 2019. All the appeared students can download their respective RBSE class 8th result by entering their roll number in the provided space on the official website with the help of the instructions given below.

How to check the Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in?

Candidates need to visit the official website of RBSE mentioned above: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Raj board 8th result 2019”

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number in the result login window

Click on the “Submit” button

The Rajasthan Class 8th result 2019 Rajasthan will appear on the screen

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in LIVE Updates:

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Results to release by June 14th

The Board has not released the results of Class 8 yet and reports say that RBSE 8th Results is likely to be declared by June 14, 2019.

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Results to release tomorrow

Rajasthan RBSE 8th class Result 2019 has not yet been declared by the RBSE on rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As per latest reports, the result will be out by tomorrow. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Results unlikely to release today

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 has not yet been declared by the RBSE on rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. If the results are not released today, then most likely the Board will declare the Class 8th results tomorrow. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Re-evaluation process

RBSE is all set to declare the class 8th results on the official website. RBSE board has provided the facility of re-evaluation after the result. Candidates can apply for this through their school. They will have to fill a form. You can submit the requisite fee before the last date.

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Number of students appeared

RBSE BSER is all set to declare the results of class 10th through the official website. In the previous year 2018, a total of 12.96 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 8th exams which were conducted in March 2018.

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Last year exam details

In the year 2018, a total 12.96 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class VIII Examinations. The exam was conducted in the month of March 2018 and the result was declared on June 6, 2018. The board has already declared Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results. Candidates can check it for more details from the official website of RBSE.

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Check via SMS

The class 8th result will be declared shortly at the official website. Candidates can check it through the official website. The results can also be checked through mobile service, SMS service. To check the Class 8th Result 2019 via SMS they need to type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) ROLL NUMBER and has to send it to 56263.

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: 15 lakh students awaiting results

This year above 15 lakh candidates had appeared in the Class 8th Board examinations who are waiting for their results on the Board’s official website – rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Rajasthan Board Class 8th mark sheets

The Board will not give away the mark sheets in the head office. Students must note that the Class 8th Result will be declared online. However, the original mark sheets will be available only at their respective schools. Students have to physically visit the schools to collect their Class 8th mark sheets.

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: RBSE 10th Praveshika result



RBSE has also declared the 10th Praveshika result along with the RBSE 10th Result on June 3, 2019 on the official website of the Board. Sikar, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu are best-performing districts among all in the state of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Results of Class 10th exam

The RBSE Board Class 10 result was also declared by the Rajasthan Board recently where the girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 80.35

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Result download

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: About the Board

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) was established in the year 1957 in Jaipur. Later in 1961 the Board was shifted to Ajmer. The Rajasthan Board conducts all the Board examinations of the state and promotes secondary education in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Last Year Data

Above 12 lakh students had appeared in the examination out of which 5.87 lakh candidates were girls and 6.87 lakh candidates were reportedly boys

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Alternative websites to check

Candidates can also check the alternative websites to download the Class 8th Results 2019. The websites are as follows:

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Last year details

Last year, the Rajasthan Board declared the 8th result 2018 on June 6. According to the Right to Education guidelines, the state Board cannot detain any student till class 8 examination

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Number of students awaiting results in 2019

Around 11.5 lakh students are awaiting the Rajasthan class 8th examination results to be released today. The results will be published on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in: Results today

The Rajasthan Board will be declaring the Class 8th Results anytime soon on its official website. All the candidates awaiting their results are advised to keep an eye on the official website mentioned above.

