Border Security Force (BSF) has released important notices regarding the the final Medical exams for Head Constable (RO and RM). The exams will be held onwards of September 14

BSF Head Constable Final Medical Exam Date and Admit Card 2020: Border Security Force (BSF) has released important notices regarding the the final Medical exams for Head Constable (RO and RM). According to the notice, the exams will be held on 14 September 2020, and onwards from then. The candidates are required to carry their admit card along with Self-Declaration (Undertaking) regarding COVID – 19.

The notification reads, “The final medical examination of successful candidates who cleared descriptive written test will commence w.e.f. 14 September 2020 and onwards for the post of HC (RO) and HC (RM) in BSF Comm set-up in respective recruitment centres.”

The list of candidate who have qualified for the medical exam has also been released by the BSF, canddiates may check the assigned date for them from Appendix ‘A’ through to ‘K’.

ALSO READ : RRB NTPC Admit Card, Exam Date 2020 Update : Check latest update here

ALSO READ : SSC CGL Tier 2020 date announced, check notice here

Earlier, BSF RO RM Final Written Medical Exam was supposed to be held in the second week of August but was postponed due to COVID – 19 Outbreak.

Candidates declared un-fit in final medical exam by the medical officer of the board can re-apply to the IG (Comn & IT), HQ DG BSF New Delhi within 15 days from the date of issue of memorandum, along with payment of Rs. 50/- in the shape of DD prepared in favour of DDO, FHQ BSF New Delhi payable to New Delhi.

The recruitment is being done to fill a total of 1248 candidates for the post of Head Constable (Radio Operator) & Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) in Group C on temporary basis.

ALSO READ : Delhi Police Constable 2020 recruitment: Know vacancy, last date to apply and how to apply @ssc.nic.in