BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2019: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications to fill 1,072 posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanicvacantare lying vacant in the BSF’s communication setup department. Interested candidates for the post of Head Constable in Group C can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before June 12, 2019. The online application process for the posts in the central armed police department will commence from May 14 and close on June 12, 2019.

Out of the 1,072 vacancies, 300 vacancies are meant for the post of Head Constable (Radio Operator) while 772 posts are meant for Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) posts. The BSF has made it clear that applications from eligible candidates for the said posts will be accepted through online mode only.

Key Dates:

– Commencement of submission of online application: May 14, 2019

– Last date for submission of online application: June 12, 2019

Vacancy Details:

– Head Constable (Radio Operator): 300 Posts

– Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): 772 Posts







Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

– Candidate should have passes Matriculation/12th or equivalent from a recognised Board

– Two years Industrial Training Institute Certificate (ITI) in the relevant subject

Age Limit:

– Should have attended 18 years of age (Minimum)

– Must not be more than 25 years

(Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

Selection Process (Head Constable Posts)

– Candidates will be selected through written test, physical test, descriptive test and final medical exam.

How to apply:

– Interested candidates who wish to make their carrier in BSF can apply to the post through the online mode only.

Application Fee:

– SC/ST candidates: No Fee

– Female candidates: No Fee

– General candidates: Rs 100/-

– OBC candidates: Rs 100/-

