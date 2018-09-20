BSF Recruitment 2018: Applications for the posts of Junior Engineer or Sub-Inspector has been invited by the Border Security Force (BSF) through a notification released on its website. Candidates can start applying for the same. Last date for submission of application is October 1, 2018.

BSF Recruitment 2018: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the recruitment against Junior Engineer or Sub-Inspector – Electrical under Group B non-gazetted category through its official website. Interested candidates can check the official website for the detailed notification released by the BSF recruitment wing.

Also, candidates have to submit their handwritten applications on the prescribed format as mentioned in the notification. According to reports, the last date for submission of application forms for the above-mentioned posts has been scheduled for October 1, 2018. Candidates willing to apply should have a 3-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognised institution.

ALSO READ: IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main 2018 Admit Card released, check how to download @ ibps.in

Moreover, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination, followed by Document Verification, PST and PET and lastly with the Practical Test and Medical Examination. Candidates will be selected through this recruitment drive purely on merit basis. Meanwhile, candidates should also note that those who are selected after the recruitment process completes, can be placed anywhere across India.

ALSO READ: KVS Recruitment 2018: 5193 vacancies, application process to close soon @ kvsangathan.nic.in

Age Limit for BSF Recruitment 2018

Applicants must not be more than 30 years of age as on October 1, 2018

Application fee to be submitted along with the form:

General and OBC (Male): Rs 200

SC/ST/BSF/Ex-Servicemen/female candidates: Excluded

ALSO READ: PGCIL Recruitment 2018: Apply for 58 Diploma Trainee and other posts @ powergridindia.com, check details

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More