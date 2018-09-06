BSF Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the recruitment of JE and Sub Inspectors at Border Security Force. Interested candidates can log into the official website of BSF and apply online at bsf.nic.in.

BSF Recruitment 2018: The recruitment wing of the Border Security Force has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Junior Engineers and Sub Inspectors through their official website. Interested candidates can check the details regarding the recruitment on the official website. Candidates can check all the details by logging into bsf.nic.in.

The recruitment notification for the above-mentioned posts has already been published on the website. Border Security Force (BSF) has issued the notification which contains all the necessary details such as eligibility criteria for the posts, age relaxation and last date for application to the group B, non-gazetted which has been scheduled for October 1, 2018.

Moreover, the best candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical standards test, document verification, practical test and medical examination. Candidates will be recruited on deputation basis, however, later they might also get the opportunity to be a permanent employee under the government organisation.

How to apply for the posts online?

Visit the official website of BSF – bsf.nic.in Search for the recruitment notification link online and go through it carefully Now, on the homepage, click on the Online Application link Candidates will be directed to a different page Fill in all the necessary details and click on submit Take a print out of the application form after submitting online

To go to the official website and apply online directly, click on this link: http://bsf.nic.in/

