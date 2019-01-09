BSF Recruitment 2019: There are a total of 79 vacant seats where Specialist Doctors have 18 vacant posts followed by 59 vacant seats for General Duty Medical Officers and 2 posts for Dental Surgeons. The applicants who want to apply for the post have to be between the age group of 18 to 67 years. The dates for the walking interview are from January 14 onwards.

BSF Recruitment 2019: In the official notification released by Border Security Force (BSF) it has invited aspirants to fill in applications for the posts of Specialists, GDMO and Dental Surgeon at the BSF. There are a total of 79 vacant posts which will be filled up with the help of this recruitment drive. Applicants who are eligible and want to work for this profile are suggested to appear for a walk-in interview starting from January 14 to January 18, 2019. The applicants can check the official website of the Border Security Force (BSF) @ BSF.nic.in.

Border Security Force (BSF) Salary

1. Specialist Doctors: Rs 80,000/- per month

2. General Duty Medical Officers: Rs 75,000/- per month

3. Dental Surgeons: Rs 75,000/- per month.

BSF Specialists, GDMO & Dental Surgeon Posts Educational Qualification criteria

1. For the post of specialist Doctors, an applicant must hold a postgraduate degree or diploma in the concerned specialty.

2. For the post of Dental Surgeons, an applicant must hold a degree in dental surgery from a recognized University or Institution which are included in the schedule to the Dentists Act, 1948.

