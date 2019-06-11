BSF Recruitment 2019: The application process for the recruitment drive held to fill 1,072 vacancies of head constable in radio operating and head constable in radio mechanics is going to end tomorrow. All interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of BSF, bsf.nic.in.

BSF Recruitment 2019: The online application process for the recruitment to the posts of head constable in radio operating and head constable in radio mechanics in the Border Security Force (BSF) started on May 14, 2019, and is going to close on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. all the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same till tomorrow. In order to apply for the same, all the candidates need to visit the official website of the Border Security Force (BSF), bsf.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 1,072 vacancies are to be filled. All the candidates are supposed to appear for a written exam which will be followed by a Physical Endurance Test and a Physical Standard Test (PET/PST). Both of the tests will be followed by a descriptive and a final medical test.

Exam dates for the BSF Recruitment 2019:

The screening test is scheduled to be held on July 28, 2019. The PET/PST and documentation will be held on October 9, 2019. The descriptive test for the same will be held on November 24, 2019, and the final medical test is scheduled to be held on January 30, 2020.

Eligibility for BSF Recruitment 2019:

Education: The candidates must have qualified class 12 or equivalent with chemistry, physics and mathematics from regular mode and should have at least 60 % marks or should have a two-year industrial training institute certificate (ITI) in radio and television or in any related fields.

Age: The lower age limit for the candidates is 18 years and the upper age limit for the candidates is 25 years. The upper age limit for the candidates of OBC category is 28 years and for the candidates of SC and ST category is 30 years.

Steps to apply for the BSF Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Border Security Force (BSF), bsf.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying recruitment present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap the latest advertisements for the post of HC(RO) and HC(RM).

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Fill the application form thoroughly and check all the details and upload your photograph.

Step 6: Pay the application fee via the appropriate mentioned method.

Step 7: Tap the submit button.

Step 8: Download the application form.

Step 9: Take a print out of the completely filled application form for future reference.

Salary for BSF Recruitment 2019:

All the selected candidates will be paid between the range of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,000 per month and they will be provided with the additional allowances including the dearness allowance (DA), dress allowance, house rent allowance (HRA), ration money.

