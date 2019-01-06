BSF Recruitment 2019: The recruitment wing of Border Security Force (BSF) has scheduled a walk-in-interview for 79 Specialist Doctor, GDMO and Dental Surgeon Posts. Candidates interested to appear in the same must check the details regarding the posts below.

BSF Recruitment 2019: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification for the recruitment of various posts on its official website. Candidates interested to apply for the same must check the official notification to check the recruitment process. The recruiting wing has scheduled a walk-in-interview for the posts of Specialist Doctor, GDMO and Dental Surgeon from January 14, 2019 till January 18, 2019. According to reports, there are a total of 79 vacancies against the posts in BSF.

How to check the notification online?

Log into the official website of Border Security Force (BSF) as mentioned above

Search for the link that reads, “Recruitment” and click on it

Now, click on the link that says, “BSF L/No. A.3/Rectt/Spl&GDMO-Cont-2018/BSF/2018 -Detailed Advertisement for walk-in-interview for Contractual Appointment of GDMOs and Specialist medical Officers, GDMO’s and dental Surgeon in BSF-2018.”

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Read the details in the notification and follow the instructions on it

Direct link to go to the official website of the Border Security Force (BSF) and apply online: http://bsf.nic.in/doc/recruitment/r99.pdf

