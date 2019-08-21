BSMEB result declared 2019: Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, Patna has released the Fauquania and Maulvi result online. Know how to check and download the result here @bsmeb.com

BSMEB result declared 2019: Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, Patna has proclaimed the result of 10th class Fauquania and 12th class Maulvi online. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result through official website @bsmeb.com.

Nasra Kahtroon from Madrasa Islahul Muslemin Sarra Madna, Madhubani has got 74.6 % marks and topped the examination which is followed by Bibi Shamsima Jabeen And Umme Aiman. Whereas Anjali Raj, Shweta Kumari, and Radhe Shyam are the top performers in no Muslim category.

As per the data recorded, the number of students who cleared the Fauquania examination in the first category are 764 while the number of students cleared the examination in the second category are 43088 and number os students who cleared the examination in the third category are 21328.

Talking about the Maulvi examination, the number of students cleared the exams in the first category are 591, while number os students cleared the exams in the second category are 16851 and number os students who cleared the exams in the third category are 73894.

BSMEB result declared 2019: How to check the result

Visit BSMEB’s official website.

You will see two links of 1oth Fauquania and 12th Maulvi, click of your choice.

Enter the Roll code and Roll number given to you at the time of examination.

Then download the result for further reference.

The result will include details like roll number of the candidate, name of examination, subjects appeared for, total marks scored at a particular subject and the qualifying status of the candidate. Candidates are advised to check all the details given on the result before downloading it.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App