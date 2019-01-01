BSNL Recruitment 2019: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Management Trainee (Telecom Operators). Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply for the same before January 26, 2019.

BSNL Recruitment 2019: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released a notification for the recruitment of candidates to the posts of Management Trainee (Telecom Operators) recently. All those who are eligible and interested to apply for the same are advised to submit their applications before January 26, 2019. As per reports, the application process commenced on December 26, 2018. Candidates must note that they need to fulfil the eligibility criteria for applying to the posts.

Reports also say that there are 300 vacant positions against Telecom Operators in the organisation. Those who are willing to apply must have a Bachelor degree in Engineering/Technology or equivalent Engineering degree in Telecommunications, Electronics, Computer/IT and Electrical with at least 60% marks candidates belonging to SC/ST need to have 55% only. The degree should be full time and regular from a recognized Institute or University. Candidates also need to have an additional qualification of MBA or MTech.

Important dates for BSNL Recruitment 2019:

Commencement of registration: December 26, 2018

Last date for registering online: January 26, 2019

Meanwhile, the age limit for being eligible for the post is maximum 30 years as on August 2019. Candidates will also have to pay an application fee at the time of registration.

Application fee:

General applicants: Rs 2,200

SC or ST category: Rs 1,100

