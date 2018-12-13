BSNL recruitment 2018 management train posts: All the aspiring candidates interested in management trainee posts can apply online @ bsnl.co.in before January 26, 2018. BSNL is looking to fill 300 vacancies among which 150 will be filled by external candidates. The applicants must have a Bachelor's degree in Engineering, telecommunications or equivalent from a reputed Indian institution or Universities.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is calling applications to fill vacancies of Management Trainees or telecom operators. According to reports, the BSNL is looking to fill around 300 posts among which 150 will be filled by external candidates. All the aspiring candidates who are looking to apply for the positions log on to BSNL official website bsnl.co.in. The last date to apply for the said posts is January 26, 2019. Mentioning some information about important dates related to the vacancies, the candidates must note that the online registration will start from December 26, 2018 while the date of the online assessment process will begin from March 17, 2019.

For those applying for the post of telecom operations (external), 76 posts are for the other classes (OC), 23 for the Scheduled Class (SC), 11 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 40 for the Other Backward Classes (OBC). The application fee for OC/OBC applicants will be Rs 2,200; for SC/ST applicants, it is Rs 1,100. Only one payment method will be accepted which is the online payment. The maximum age limit for candidates is that they should not be older than 30 years as on August 1, 2019.

Educational qualification for external candidates for the post of Telecom Operation

The candidates possess a Bachelors’ degree in Engineering, Technology or equivalent in Telecommunications in fields including electronic, computer/IT or electrical. The candidates must have at least 60% marks and for those who belong to SC/ST, they should have at least 55% marks in the full-time regular course, affiliated to recognised Indian University or Institute.

