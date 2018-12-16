BSNL Recruitment 2018: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Online registrations for Management Trainee is all set to start from December 26, 2018. Candidates eligible and interested to apply can check the details regarding the vacancies here.

BSNL Recruitment 2018: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Management Trainee (Telecom Operators) through its official website. As per reports, the online registration process is all set to start from December 26, 2018. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply for the same by logging into the website of BSNL. The last date for submission of the applications through the official website of the organisation has been scheduled for January 26, 2019.

Candidates need to log into the official portal – www.bsnl.co.in to download the notification for the recruitment. As per reports, there are total vacancies of 300 in the organisation out of which 150 vacant positions will be filled up by external candidates.

How to check the BSNL Recruitment Notification 2018?

Visit the official website of BSNL – www.bsnl.co.in

Search for the Latest announcement section and click on the relevant notification link, which reads, “Recruitment of Management Trainee (External) of Telecom Operations in BSNL”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, a pdf will be displayed on the screen of your

Candidates need to go through all the details in the notification

Start applying through the portal as prescribed

To log into the official website directly and read the notification online, click on this link: http://www.bsnl.co.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More