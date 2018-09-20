BSPHCL Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by the Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited through its official website. Candidates can now apply for the vacant Assistant Operator, Switch Board Operator II, Junior Line Man and Technician Grade IV positions by logging into bsphcl.bih.nic.in.

As per reports, the subsidiary companies under BSPHCL includes South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL), North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL), Bihar State Power Transmission Company Ltd (BSPTCL). Meanwhile, it has been learnt that this recruitment drive aims to engage 2,050 candidates in the above-mentioned posts.

Meanwhile, there will be a Computer Based Test or CBT for selection of the candidates. Candidates should note that they need to take a print out of the application form for future reference. Candidates can visit the official website bsphcl.bih.nic.in for further details regarding the recruitment process.

Important dates for BSPHCL Recruitment 2018:

Last date to apply online: October 8, 2018

Last date for application fee payment: October 8, 2018

Application modification date: October 9 – October 10, 2018

Tentative exam date: Last week of October 2018

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must have passed the Class 10 or matriculation or its equivalent examination from a recognised board of education under the state board or CBSE. The applicant must also have a diploma certificate from ITI in the Trade of Electrician under the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) or National Council for Vocational Training, New Delhi (NCVT).

