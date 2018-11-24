BSSC Admit card: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the BSSC Admit card for the candidates who have submitted applications for Inter Level Recruitment in the year 2014. The Commission has also announced the dates of examination through an official notice. Candidates can download the Admit Cards from bssc.bih.nic.in.

BSSC Admit card: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has recently uploaded the Admit cards for the Inter Level Recruitment posts for the candidates who had applied in the year 2014. The Commission has also announced the exam dates for the same. The Examination is being conducted by BSSC after four years from the date of the release of the notification. The Inter Level Combined Preliminary test would be held from December 8 to December 10, 2018.

It has also been reported that the examination would be conducted in two shifts. For downloading the admit cards for the examination, BSSC has uploaded a link on its official website, for the candidates from where the candidates can easily access the hall tickets.

Here is the link of the official website of the BSSC: bssc.bih.nic.in.

Students, who had applied for BSSC examination can access their call letter from the official website – bssc.bih.nic. by logging in to their registered user Login ID using the details like Registration number and date of birth. Another way of logging in is by using credentials like Name of the candidate, Father’s name and Date of birth.

Here is the direct link to access the official notice on examination dates: http://bssc.bih.nic.in/Advertisement/3272.PDF

Note: The BSSC Inter Level Combined Preliminary examination will be conducted in total two shifts- Morning & Afternoon. In the morning shift, students have to report in the morning at 7:30 am at the examination centre. Meanwhile, the students in the afternoon shift will report at 12 noon.

Here is the procedure to download BSSC Admit card :

Go to the official website of BSSC: bssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the category “Noticeboard” which also reads सूचना-पट्ट in Hindi in the left-hand side menu.

The Notice will appear and then you have select the first link: Click here to Download Admit card of Advt No. 06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (PT) Exam-2014

Fill in the details with your credentials and download the admit card

To access the information directly, here is the direct link to download the admit cards: https://bssc.bihar.gov.in/interadmitcard/

