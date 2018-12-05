BSSC Inter Level Exam 2018: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has confirmed that the BSSC Inter Level Exam 2018 is all set to be held as per schedule. Candidates appearing for the same must check the details regarding the change of examination centres on the official website - bssc.bic.nic.in.

BSSC Inter Level Exam 2018: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released an official notice stating that the first inter-level exam is going to be conducted on December 8, 9 and 10, as per schedule. However, the examination centres for some of the candidates allotted earlier have been changed. All the candidates appearing for the examination can check the details of the examination by logging into the website of BSSC, i.e. bssc.bic.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the BSSC admit cards were published on the official website of the Commission on November 22, 2018. There were some rumours doing the rounds that the BSSC examinations have been cancelled but according to reports, an official close to the Commission has clarified that there was never a plan to cancel the BSSC inter examination.

The commission has released two different official letters. In one of the letters, it says that the reports or news of exam being cancelled is false and the other says that the candidates need to report to the new allotted examination centres and not the one that was allotted previously. Meanwhile, 571 exam centres have been arranged for the examination to be conducted by the Commission in district headquarters ion two different shifts.

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill up 12,120 vacancies against the vacant posts such as stenographer, steno assistant, master instructor, panchayat secretary, revenue worker, stenotypist sub-inspector under the Commission.

