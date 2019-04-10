BSSC Steno Recruitment 2019: The online application for 326 vacant Stenographer's posts has been extended by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission. The application window will be opened up on April 16, 2019. Earlier, the last date of submission of the online applications was April 6, 2019.

BSSC Steno Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has extended the online application for 326 vacant posts The application window will be opened upto April 16, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, 326 vacant posts are to be filled. Previously, the last date of submission of the online applications was April 6, 2019. The Commission had released the official notification on March 1, 2019.

Important Dates

• Last date for submission of Application Fee: 15 April 2019

• Last date for submission of online application: 16 April 2019

BSSC Vacancy Details

Stenographer – 326 Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidate should qualify the Intermediate examination. They should have the knowledge and skills of Stenography, typing, Computer and word processing. The candidates should belong to the age bracket of 18 to 37 years. However, there is an age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per the government norms. The pay scale of the selected candidates will be ₹5200 – 20200 + GP ₹2400 per month.

Selection Process for Stenographer Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and aptitude test. The candidates who will fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply through the provided link on the official website.

How to apply for BSSC Jobs 2019

Candidates who are interested can apply through the online mode on or before 16 April 2019. The candidates can take a print out of the submitted online application for future use.

BSSC Stenographer recruitment 2019: Cut-off

A 40 per cent has been reserved for the General category. While 36.5 per cent is reserved for

BC and 32 per cent is reserved for SC/ST and 32 per cent is for female candidates while 32 per cent is reserved for OBC.

