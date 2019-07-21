Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Rajasthan BSTC 2019 has revised the release of first allotment result. Candidates can check the first allotment result and prefer their choice @bstc2019.org

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 first allotment list: BSTC or Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) examinations have been delayed by the office of pre-D.El.Ed. examinations. The revised schedule will be displayed on the official website of bstc2019.org. However the last date for the counselling process was July 26, 2019, but now it has been extended for 2 more days and now it is July 28, 2019.

Meanwhile, candidates also got 2 more days to select the preferred choice which has now been shifted from July 26, 2019, to July 28 2019. Candidates must know that after clearing the BSTC entrance examination they can go for the counselling process for the same. While allotment list to be released on the basis of candidates merit rank.

Candidates who are eagerly waiting to enrol in the first allotment list must report between July 29 to July 31 2019. On August 4 2019, the allotment list after the upward movement to be released. The allotment list will display in online mode and candidates can get the allotment list only on the website of Rajasthan BSTC.

Follow the steps to apply for BSTC counselling 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link bstc2019.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Student Registration for college choice under general or Sanskrit Category

Step 3: Candidates must fill all the required details, like roll number, security text and captcha.

Step 4: Candidates must pay the fee in this process.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Candidates must lock there preferred choice.

Step 7: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for future references.

