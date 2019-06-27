BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Result 2019 @ bstc2019.org: The entrance examination results for admissions to D.El.Ed programme in Rajasthan is all set to be released on the official website soon, bstc2019.org. Candidates who have appeared in the BSTC Pre D.El.Ed examination can check the steps to download the results here.

BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Result 2019: The BSTC results for D.El.Ed admissions 2019 in the state of Rajasthan is all set to be released by the Office of Departmental (Education) exams Rajasthan, Bikaner. According to reports, the officials of the department has confirmed that the results will be out soon, however, the results release date has not been fixed yet. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination for the admissions are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board and check the results as soon as it is declared by the Board.

Moreover, those who qualify the BSTC Entrance Examination will be called for the counselling process, which will be notified to the candidates through the official website.

How to check the BSTC Result 2019?

Visit the official website of the BSTC or Office of Departmental (Education) exams Rajasthan, Bikaner

On the homepage, search for the relevant BSTC “Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Result” link and click on it

Candidates will be taken top a new window

Here, enter the details as printed on your registration form or admit card

Click Proceed to continue viewing the result

The BSTC 2019 result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Meanwhile, the registration process for the D.El.Ed exam was held for the aspirants in the month of March and April 2019.

