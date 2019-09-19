BTSC Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of the medical officer and specialist medical officer by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BSTC) check details.

BTSC Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BSTC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of specialist and a few other posts. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same online by visiting the official website of the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BSTC). Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 6437 vacancies are to be filled out of which 2425 vacancies are for the post of medical officer and 4012 vacancies are for the post of a specialist medical officer.

Important dates for BTSC Recruitment 2019:



First date to apply online: September 18, 2019

Last date to apply online: October 18, 2019

Vacancy details for BTSC Recruitment 2019:

Total number of vacancies: 6437 posts

Medical Officer: 2425 posts

Specialist medical officer: 4012 vacancies

Application fee for BTSC Recruitment 2019:

All the candidates of the General, OBC, and EWS category are required to pay an amount of Rs 200 as application fee and all the candidates of the SC, ST, and OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 50 as application fee.

Age limit for BTSC Recruitment 2019:

The upper age limit for male candidates of General category is 37 years, for female candidates of General category is 40 years, on the other hand, the upper age limit for the candidates of OBC category is 40 years and for the candidates of SC and ST category, it is 42 years.

Eligibility Criteria for BTSC Recruitment 2019:

All the candidates having a degree of MBBS certified by the Medical Council of India (MCI) are eligible to apply for the recruitment to the mentioned posts.

How to apply for BTSC Recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to the posts by visiting the official website of the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC).

