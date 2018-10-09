BTC 2015 fourth semester examinations which were held on Monday were cancelled after an inquiry established that the following question papers were leaked in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh on October 7, just a day before the examinations were to be held.

BTC 2015 fourth semester examinations which were held on Monday were cancelled after an inquiry established that the following question papers were leaked in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh on October 7, just a day before the examinations were to be held. The following announcement has hit like a rock to the 72,000 candidates who were said to appear for the BTC 2015 fourth semester exams. As per current reports, the dates of re-examination have not been announced yet and are expected to be made public after the inquiry ends.

The following announcement has left the future of 72,000 candidates in the middle of nowhere as now they will be banned from appearing at the recruitment process of assistant teachers which is said to take place in December. As per reports, over 95 thousand seats are said to be vacant for the post.

The investigation reports by DIOS has been sent to District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh and to the head of the examination controller.

A report by Dainik Bhaskar claims that the fourth-semester examination of BTC 2015 was set to take place on Monday where at least 717 candidates were set to appear. At least 475 candidates got Durga Devi Inter College as their exam centre while 242 were set to appear at Krari Inter College to write their exams.

As per a report by Navbharat Times, DIOS of Kaushambi has rejected the reports of BTC 2015 paper leak. However, after the leaked and the original paers were compared, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi cancelled the examination in all the zones on Monday. Later, he directed DIOS head Satendra Kumar Singh to file an FIR in the matter.

