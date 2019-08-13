The Uttar Pradesh of Technical Education (BTEUP) has released the UP polytechnic diploma result for the second, fourth and sixth semesters on Tuesday, August 13. Candidates can now check the results on the official website of BTE, bteup.ac.in.

The Uttar Pradesh of Technical Education (BTEUP) is all set to declare UP polytechnic diploma result for the second, fourth and sixth semesters on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The results have been released on the Board of Technical Education’s official website, bteup.ac.in . The exams for second, fourth, and sixth semesters have been conducted in May and June. The results have been delayed due to Eid-al-Adha on Monday.

Steps to check BTEUP polytechnic diploma semester results 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of BTE UP, bteup.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma 2019 link

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Candidates will need to enter the required details like registration number, roll number, and other details.

Step 5: After submission, the BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma results will be displayed on the screen of the candidates

Step 6: Students will have to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

UP State Board of Technical Education and Training was established in Uttar Pradesh in 1958. Many institutions associated with the Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education facilitates more than 250,000 students in nearly 60 incompatible disciplines every year.

