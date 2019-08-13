BTE UP results 2019 has been released on the official websites - result.bteupexam.in and bteup.ac.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the Uttar Pradesh BTE semester examination results given in this article below.

BTE UP result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical education or UPBTE has released the results of UP BTE semester examinations today, August 13, 2019, on the official websites – result.bteupexam.in and bteup.ac.in. All those who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the website now. According to reports, the Board had conducted the BTE UP semester examinations in the month of May at various polytechnic institutions in the state.

Moreover, candidates check the instructions given below to download the BTE UP Semester results from the official websites.

BTE UP result 2019: How to download BTE UP results?

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website as mentioned above – result.bteupexam.in or bteup.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Candidates will be taken to a new window, here enter your UP Polytechnic roll number and click on the Submit button

Step 4: Now, your UP BTE result will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Candidates must note that they might face difficulty in logging into the official website and access the result, however, in that case, candidates must wait for some time and try again. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result or scorecard for reference in future.

