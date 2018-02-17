The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (UPBTE) will release today BTECH 1st, 3rd and 5th-semester Polytechnic Diploma exam result online at the official website of BTEUP. The examination board announced that the outcome will be disclosed soon on the website, which will be transferred on the official website for all the branches with an alternate document.

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (UPBTE) will release today, on Saturday BTECH 1st, 3rd and 5th-semester Polytechnic Diploma exam result online at the official website of BTEUP. Students who participated in the annual semester examination can check UPBTE result 2018 online at the official website of UPBTE, for the direct link to the examination results, go to the website and check the results. All the students need to have a roll number to check. The BTEUP Polytechnic Result 2018 is going to published in the month of Feb/ March 2018.

The examination board announced that the outcome will be disclosed soon on the website, which will be transferred on the official website for all the branches with an alternate document. Official web portal to check the Uttar Pradesh 1st, 2nd and 3rd-year result for all the engineering branches like Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, CS, IT etc is result.bteupexam.in. Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (UPBTE or BTEUP) is the board which provides technical education to students in Uttar Pradesh, India, after completing their junior engineers’ course. BTEUP is mostly affiliated with government colleges and a few private colleges. There are over 30 trades offered in group A, such as like computer science, IT, mechanical, electrical, electronics, automobile, and civil.

The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) is the popular bard for polytechnic and diploma courses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interactive session with school and college students recently. The session Pariksha Par Charcha” was aired in all CBSE-affiliated schools and students were encouraged to ask questions and share stress-relieving techniques with the PM.