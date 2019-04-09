BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019: Candidates who are seeking a job in the Bihar government can apply for more than 6000 Junior Engineer. The eligible candidates can apply before April 15, 2019 through BTSC's official website @btsc.bih.nic.in.

BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer posts. It’s a golden opportunity for the candidates how are seeking a job in Bihar government. As per the notification of the BTSC, more than 6000 Junior Engineer posts are vacant. These posts are for civil engineer, electronics engineer and electrical engineering in various departments of Bihar government. The BTSC Bihar JE recruitment 2019 will be done through online mode only.

The application process begun on March 11, 2019, and the interested and eligible candidates can apply through BSTC official website @btsc.bih.nic.in or @pariksha.nic.in. The last date to apply online for the BTSC Bihar 6379 Junior Engineer jobs is 15 April 2019.

The candidates who are willing to apply for the BTSC JE Recruitment 2019 should have passed a diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. While the board has decided the age criteria of 18 to 37 years for the applicants. The candidates have to submit a fee of Rs 200 (General and OBC) and Rs 50 (SC) along with their application forms.

Detailed information about number of posts for the BTSC JE Recruitment 2019:

Planning and Development Department- Civil- 1298

Town Development and Housing Department- Civil- 49

Rural Work Department- Civil- 768

Public Health Engineering Department- Civil-457

Public Health Engineering Department- Mechanical-34

Building Construction Department- Mechanical-15

Building Construction Department- Electrical- 106

Building Construction Department – Civil-310

Department of Water Resources- Civil-2123

Department of Water Resources- Mechanical-237

Department of Water Resources- Electrical-26

Road Construction Department-Civil-463

Small Water Resources Department-Civil-347

Small Water Resources Department-Mechanical-146

How to apply for the BTSC JE Recruitment 2019:

The interested candidates follow the simple steps given below to apply for the BTSC JE Recruitment 2019.

Visit the official website of the BTSC @pariksha.nic.in On the homepage you will find an ad which reads Junior Engineer – Examination 2019 Click on the APPLY option. You will be directed to a new page for BTSC JE recruitment. Read about the posts in details and click on the registration option to move further. Fill the candidate details. Enter the captcha code. Submit the details. Make the online payment. Take a print out of your registration.

