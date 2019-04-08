BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019 Notification and Online Apply Link: The recruitment notification for Junior Engineer Posts were released by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC). Over 6000 Junior Engineer in Civil, Electronics and Electrical engineer were notified in departments of Bihar government. Aspirants note that the BTSC Bihar JE 2019 recruitment will be done via online mode only. Online applications for the recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer for Civil, Electronics and Electrical Engineers were invited by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC). A total of 6379 vacancies have been notified in various departments of Bihar government.
BTSC JE Online Application process began on March 11, 2019 on the official website of the BTSC i.e. www.btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in. Candidates willing to apply for the post are requested to visit the official website mentioned above. The last date to apply for BTSC 6379 Junior Engineer Post is April 15, 2019. Aspirants willing to apply for for BTSC Bihar JE Jobs 2019 should have a minimum education qualification of Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.
BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019: Important dates to be marked
Starting date of Online Application: March 11, 2019
Last date of Online Application: April 15, 2019
Details about vacancy available in BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019:
Planning and Development Department – Civil – 1298 Posts
Town Development and Housing Department – Civil – 49
Rural Work Department – Civil – 768
Public Health Engineering Department – Civil – 457
Mechanical – 34
Building Construction Department – Civil – 310
Electrical – 106
Mechanical – 15
Department of Water Resources – Civil – 2123
Mechanical – 237
Electrical – 26
Road Construction Department – Civil – 463
Small Water Resources Department – Civil – 347
Mechanical – 146
Age Limit for applicants willing to apply for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019: 18 to 37 years
How to apply for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019: Visit the official website through link before April 15, 2019.
Application fee:
General/ OBC: Rs 200/-
SC: Rs 50/-
