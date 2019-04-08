BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) released recruitment notification for Junior Engineer Posts. Over 6000 Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical engineering were informed in various department of Bihar government. Apply online for 6379 Junior Engineer Posts at btsc.bih.nic.in.

BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019 Notification and Online Apply Link: The recruitment notification for Junior Engineer Posts were released by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC). Over 6000 Junior Engineer in Civil, Electronics and Electrical engineer were notified in departments of Bihar government. Aspirants note that the BTSC Bihar JE 2019 recruitment will be done via online mode only. Online applications for the recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer for Civil, Electronics and Electrical Engineers were invited by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC). A total of 6379 vacancies have been notified in various departments of Bihar government.

BTSC JE Online Application process began on March 11, 2019 on the official website of the BTSC i.e. www.btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in. Candidates willing to apply for the post are requested to visit the official website mentioned above. The last date to apply for BTSC 6379 Junior Engineer Post is April 15, 2019. Aspirants willing to apply for for BTSC Bihar JE Jobs 2019 should have a minimum education qualification of Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019: Important dates to be marked

Starting date of Online Application: March 11, 2019

Last date of Online Application: April 15, 2019

Details about vacancy available in BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019:

Planning and Development Department – Civil – 1298 Posts

Town Development and Housing Department – Civil – 49

Rural Work Department – Civil – 768

Public Health Engineering Department – Civil – 457

Mechanical – 34

Building Construction Department – Civil – 310

Electrical – 106

Mechanical – 15

Department of Water Resources – Civil – 2123

Mechanical – 237

Electrical – 26

Road Construction Department – Civil – 463

Small Water Resources Department – Civil – 347

Mechanical – 146

Age Limit for applicants willing to apply for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019: 18 to 37 years

How to apply for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019: Visit the official website through link before April 15, 2019.

Application fee:

General/ OBC: Rs 200/-

SC: Rs 50/-

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More