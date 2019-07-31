BTSC recruitment 2019: Bihar Technical Service Commission, BTSC has invited the applications for the post of Staff Nurse and Tutor posts. Interested candidates can check the official website to apply for the post through the official website of BSTC @ btsc.bih.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9,299 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Last date to apply for the post is till August 26, 2019.
It is necessary for the candidates to qualify for the examination from written examination for both the posts. Below is an important dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria and more.
BTSC Staff Nurse & Tutor posts: Important Dates
Opening date of application: July 27, 2019
Closing date of application: August 26, 2019
BTSC Staff Nurse & Tutor Posts: Vacancy Details
Staff Nurse Grade A: 9130 Posts
Tutor: 169 Posts
BTSC Staff Nurse & Tutor posts: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Staff Nurse Grade A: Candidates possessing B.Sc Nursing Degree / Diploma in GNM / Midwifery / equivalent Degree / Diploma from any recognized institute and have registered with State Medical Council will be eligible for this post.
Tutor: Candidates having Degree/Diploma from any recognised institute will be eligible for this post. Candidates can check the official website more related information
Official Notification available here.
Age Limit
Candidates should be above 21 years of age.
Maximum Age for General (Male): 37 Years
Maximum Age for General (Female), BC/ OBC Candidates: 40 Years
Maximum Age for SC/ ST Candidates: 42 Years
BTSC Staff Nurse & Tutor posts: Selection Process
The selection process for the Staff Nurse and Tutor posts comprise of Online/Offline Examination, interview, and medical test. The examination will be conducted soon. Commission has not disclosed the date yet.
BTSC Staff Nurse & Tutor posts: Application Fees
General category candidates: Rs 200/-
SC/ST/ Women candidates: Rs 50/-
Candidates outside Bihar: Rs 200/-
Candidates can make the payment through the debit card, credit card, internet banking or SBI e-challan.