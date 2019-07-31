BTSC recruitment 2019: Bihar Technical Service Commission, BTSC has invited the applications for the post of Staff Nurse and Tutor posts. Interested candidates can check the official website to apply for the post through the official website of BSTC @ btsc.bih.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9,299 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Last date to apply for the post is till August 26, 2019.

It is necessary for the candidates to qualify for the examination from written examination for both the posts. Below is an important dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria and more.

BTSC Staff Nurse & Tutor posts: Important Dates

Opening date of application: July 27, 2019

Closing date of application: August 26, 2019

BTSC Staff Nurse & Tutor Posts: Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse Grade A: 9130 Posts

Tutor: 169 Posts

BTSC Staff Nurse & Tutor posts: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Staff Nurse Grade A: Candidates possessing B.Sc Nursing Degree / Diploma in GNM / Midwifery / equivalent Degree / Diploma from any recognized institute and have registered with State Medical Council will be eligible for this post.

Tutor: Candidates having Degree/Diploma from any recognised institute will be eligible for this post. Candidates can check the official website more related information

Official Notification available here.

Age Limit

Candidates should be above 21 years of age.

Maximum Age for General (Male): 37 Years

Maximum Age for General (Female), BC/ OBC Candidates: 40 Years

Maximum Age for SC/ ST Candidates: 42 Years

BTSC Staff Nurse & Tutor posts: Selection Process

The selection process for the Staff Nurse and Tutor posts comprise of Online/Offline Examination, interview, and medical test. The examination will be conducted soon. Commission has not disclosed the date yet.

BTSC Staff Nurse & Tutor posts: Application Fees

General category candidates: Rs 200/-

SC/ST/ Women candidates: Rs 50/-

Candidates outside Bihar: Rs 200/-

Candidates can make the payment through the debit card, credit card, internet banking or SBI e-challan.

