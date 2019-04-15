BTSC recruitment 2019: The online application process will be closed today, Monday, April 15, 2019 by the Bihar Technical Service Commission on the official website btsc.bih.nic.in, pariksha.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3,037 posts are vacant. The candidates can apply it through online websites. The candidates with the educational qualification- diploma in civil, electronics engineering will be selected on the basis of a written test, followed by an interview.

BTSC recruitment 2019: The Bihar Technical Service Commission has closed the online application process on Monday, April 15, 2019, on the official website btsc.bih.nic.in, pariksha.nic.in. A total of 3037 posts are vacant and the candidates can apply through online websites. Candidates with the educational qualification- diploma in civil, electronics engineering are requested to apply for the posts and the candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, followed by an interview. The candidates need to possess a diploma in Civil, Electrical or Electronics Engineering. The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 37 years of age and a minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years. Candidates are requested to apply online through the official websites- btsc.bih.nic.in, pariksha.nic.in by April 15, 2019.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the date of the preliminary exam for the state civil service recruitment exam on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The examination is conducted for recruitment at the post of assistant. The examination will be conducted on March 17 across the examination centres in Bihar.

BPSC announces dates for civil service prelims

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared preliminary the date of the exam for the state civil service recruitment examination on the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. The examination for Assistant post was conducted on March 17 across exam centres in Bihar.

The application process for the same has been closed and the admit card is yet to be declared. According to standard procedure, the hall ticket is expected to be released in the March first week.

The examination will be based on objective-type MCQ based test. It will be conducted in a computer-based testing format and the selection process for assistant includes preliminary exam followed by the main exam. Candidates having a degree from any recognised university can apply for the same.

