BU Bhopal result 2019 has been announced for various postgraduate and undergraduate programmes. Candidates participated in the examination can now check the result on the official website of Barkatullah University, bubhopal.ac.in

Barkatullah University (BU) has been declared result for various postgraduate and undergraduate results. The results have been announced o0n the official website. Students who appeared in the examination can now check their result on the official website of the Barkatullah University, bubhopal.ac.in. Students who have participated for different Postgraduate and undergraduate programs such as BSc, BA, BCom LLB are advised to check their result for the official website.

As per reports, Barkatullah University has declared BU Bhopal Result 2019 for postgraduate programmes like M.Ed 1st Semester, MPEd 4th Semester, MA 2nd semester, LLB 1st year students. The university has also released the result for undergraduate level programmes including B.Sc 1st, 2nd and 3rd year, B.Sc Nursing, BBA 2nd Year, BA LLB integrated programmes and others.

How to check BU Bhopal results 2019:

Step 1: Students will have to visit the official website bubhopal.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will have to click on the result section link

Step 3: Candidates will have to select the course

Step 4: Candidates will have to click on the relevant course and year/ semester

Step 5: Students will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Students will have to enter roll number, registration number, and other details

Step 7: The result will be displayed on the screen of the students

Step 8: Students need to download the mark sheet and print out for future reference.

Barkatullah University, also known as Bhopal University named after greatest freedom fighter Prof. Barkatullah. It is the biggest university in the state of Madhya Pradesh and the main University of Bhopal. The university was established in 1970.

