BU Bhopal Result 2019 declared @bubhopal.ac.in: Barkatullah University (BU) Bhopal has declared the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates those who had appeared in the various courses such as BA, BSc, BCom LLB, and others can now log onto the official website to access their result by visiting the official website of the university. the results have been declared on the official website of the University,

Barkatullah University has released the BU Bhopal Result 2019 for various undergraduate programs including B.Sc 1st, 2nd and 3rd Year students, BDS Final Year students B.Sc Nursing, BBA 2nd Year students, BA LLB Integrated Programme and others. Similarly, in terms of postgraduate level programs, BU Results have been declared for M.Ed 1st Sem Students, MPEd 4th Semester Students, MA 2nd Semester Student, LLB 1st Year students among others.

Step 1: Visit official website bubhopal.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Result Section Link

Step 3: Select the type of course from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Click on the Link for your relevant course and year/semester

Step 5: You will be redirected to the MP Online website page

Step 6: Input the exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 7: Verify and Submit the Information online

Step 8: Check the Result details displayed on the screen

Step 9: Download mark sheet / scorecard for future reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App