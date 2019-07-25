BVFCL, Assam notification Recruitment 2019: The Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) recently invited applicants for the Accounts Officer and other posts. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must fill the form by visiting the official website of BVFCL or click on the link @bvfcl.com.
Candidates can apply for the post through online and offline mode within 21 days of publication of the advertisement in Employment news ie August 14, 2019. Candidates must know that the fee structure for UR/OBC would be Rs.200/-, for SC/ST/PwD/ExSM candidates- NIL, the payment must be done through Demand Draft in favor of BVFCL, Namrup payable at SBI/UCO Bank, at Namrup, Assam-786623. The Last Date of Submission of Offline Application: within 21 days of publication of the advertisement in Employment News, i.e. 14 August 2019.
Also Read: ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 declared at icsi.edu, check CS foundation result June 2019 online @ icsi.edu
Notification details
Advertisement No. HR/07/2019/01
Important Dates for BVFCL, Assam Recruitment 2019
Name of the Post: No. of Posts
Total Vacancies– 04 Posts
Finance Manager – 01 Post
Assistant Finance Manager – 01 Post
Accounts Officer Gr-II – 02 Posts
Educational Qualification
Finance Manager – Candidates must hold the degree of Graduation with C.A. or I.C.W.A. including 10 years post qualification Executive experience in-line in a PSU/ large Private sector organization having an annual turnover of `250 crores or more, out of which 4 years should be in a Managerial position.
Assistant Finance Manager – candidates must hold a Graduate degree with C.A. or I.C.W.A. with 08 years post qualification Executive experience in-line in a PSU/ large private sector organization having an annual turnover of ` 250 crores or more. The incumbent should have experience at middle/senior-level position with proven knowledge of latest financial procedures and laws.
Accounts Officer Gr-II – Candidates must hold a graduation degree with C.A. or I.C.W.A., 03 years post qualification Executive experience in-line in a PSU/ large private sector organization having an annual turnover of ` 250 crores or more with proven knowledge of financial procedures and laws.
Age Limits
Finance Manager – 45 years
Assistant Finance Manager – 40 years
Accounts Officer Gr-II – 35 years