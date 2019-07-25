BVFCL Assam notification Recruitment 2019: The Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) recently announces post for Accounts Officer, Finance Manager, Assistant Finance Manager, and Accounts Officer Gr-II. Candidates can apply for the post @bvfcl.com

BVFCL, Assam notification Recruitment 2019: The Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) recently invited applicants for the Accounts Officer and other posts. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must fill the form by visiting the official website of BVFCL or click on the link @bvfcl.com.

Candidates can apply for the post through online and offline mode within 21 days of publication of the advertisement in Employment news ie August 14, 2019. Candidates must know that the fee structure for UR/OBC would be Rs.200/-, for SC/ST/PwD/ExSM candidates- NIL, the payment must be done through Demand Draft in favor of BVFCL, Namrup payable at SBI/UCO Bank, at Namrup, Assam-786623. The Last Date of Submission of Offline Application: within 21 days of publication of the advertisement in Employment News, i.e. 14 August 2019.

Notification details

Advertisement No. HR/07/2019/01

Important Dates for BVFCL, Assam Recruitment 2019

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Total Vacancies– 04 Posts

Finance Manager – 01 Post

Assistant Finance Manager – 01 Post

Accounts Officer Gr-II – 02 Posts

Educational Qualification

Finance Manager – Candidates must hold the degree of Graduation with C.A. or I.C.W.A. including 10 years post qualification Executive experience in-line in a PSU/ large Private sector organization having an annual turnover of `250 crores or more, out of which 4 years should be in a Managerial position.

Assistant Finance Manager – candidates must hold a Graduate degree with C.A. or I.C.W.A. with 08 years post qualification Executive experience in-line in a PSU/ large private sector organization having an annual turnover of ` 250 crores or more. The incumbent should have experience at middle/senior-level position with proven knowledge of latest financial procedures and laws.

Accounts Officer Gr-II – Candidates must hold a graduation degree with C.A. or I.C.W.A., 03 years post qualification Executive experience in-line in a PSU/ large private sector organization having an annual turnover of ` 250 crores or more with proven knowledge of financial procedures and laws.

Age Limits

Finance Manager – 45 years

Assistant Finance Manager – 40 years

Accounts Officer Gr-II – 35 years

