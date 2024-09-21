Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Byju Raveendran Apologises To Employees

Raveendran shared that he had managed to secure some funds as a small token of appreciation.

Byju Raveendran, founder of the struggling edtech company Byju’s, recently addressed employees to apologize for their inability to compensate them for their work. Once valued at $22 billion in 2022, Byju’s has faced significant challenges, including regulatory issues and investor disputes, leading to its current insolvency.

 

