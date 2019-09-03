Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Delhi has released a notification on its official website inviting applications for the post of Project Engineer. Candidates who are interested in the job should fill the online application form before September 16, 2019.

All the candidates applying for the post are requested to submit the application form before the due date so as to avoid any last-minute hassle. The vacancies for the post of Project Engineer are as follows;

Project Engineer (Software Technology Group): 06

Project Engineer (e-Governance): 02

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for C-DAC, New Delhi Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

Project Engineer (Software Technology Group): Candidate should have Bachelor’s degree in B.Tech/B.E/MCA or equivalent or DOEACC ‘B’ level with work experience of minimum 1 year or Master’s Degree in Computer Science/IT/Electronics/Computer Applications with work experience of at least 1 year.

Project Engineer (e-Governance): Candidate should have Bachelor’s degree in B.E./B.Tech/MCA OR DOEACC ‘B’ level with at least 1-year work experience OR Master’s Degree in Computer Applications/Computer Science/Electronics/IT with minimum work experience of 1 year.

The centre has notified that candidates above 37 years are not eligible to apply for the post as per the norms of Government of India.

How to apply for C-DAC, New Delhi Recruitment 2019?

Candidates who are eligible can apply for the post through online in the prescribed format. Before filling the online application form, candidates are advised to check the notification issued by the Centre and read it carefully.

Before filling the application form, Candidates should read Terms and Conditions carefully.

Candidates should read carefully all the eligibility criteria and ensure that they fit for the post before beginning to apply.

Candidates should have a valid email id and active mobile number which should remain valid & active till the end of the selection process.

Fill all the credentials asked without any mistake in the online application form and then submit.

Candidates working in Government/PSUs/Govt. Autonomous organisations are needed to produce No objection certificate (NOC) from their current organisation during the Interview only.

Click here to view the official notification and apply online.

