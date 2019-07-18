CA CPT Result 2019: candidates can check the results online through the official website. Candidates can check the results through SMS. The facility will be available after the results for the CA CPT 2019 will be released online.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is all set to release the CA CPT Result 2019 today. Candidates can check the results at the official website @icai.org. The officials have notified that the results for the CA CPT 2019 will be released today. The candidates can check the results by entering their roll numbers and date of birth dates.

How to check

1. Visit the official website @icai.org

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter roll no. and other details

4. Download the result

5. Take the printout for the future reference

The time of the result is not known however, the results are expected to release on the afternoon session. The candidates have been advised to keep the track of the official website and hence to keep their documents ready to access the results.

The results can also be checked through SMS. To check the results online, students may check the result notification SMS and sending SMSs on sending it to 58888. The result will be released on three websites. The websites including @icai.org. Candidates need to click on the website and follow the steps which ensured the results for the year 2019.

By SMS, Candidates need to send SMS from their registered numbers. They need to type CACPT (Space) and send it to 58888. The facility will be available only after the results are announced online. The candidates who will qualify can be able to appear for interviews, the dates of which will be notified soon.

The results can also be viewed through the emails. Candidates who have registered their emails can check the results through their emails.

