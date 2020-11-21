CA Exams 2020 Know important ICAI Instructions and guidelines: ICAI) will conduct the CA November examination will begin from today, i.e November 21. According to official reports, over 4.3 lakh candidates have registered for the exam to be conducted across 1085 centres.

CA Exams 2020: Amid a lot of protests and flak, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA November examination will begin from today, i.e November 21. According to official reports, over 4.3 lakh candidates have registered for the exam to be conducted across 1085 centres.

As per schedule, the exam will be held between November 21 and December 14. Let’s check on the important details candidates are requested to follow:

The ICAI CA examinations will commence at 2 pm and will be held in a single shift. ICAI has changed the venue of five exam centres namely Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Tirunelveli, Chennai. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for the revised exam centre. The admit cards already issued will remain valid for the new venue ICAI will also conduct a separate examination from January 21, 2021, besides May 2021 exam as per revised ICAI CA 2020 schedule Aspirants must carry their admit with valid ID photo proof All the candidates suffering from COVID-19, they will not appear for the ongoing examinations

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI on Friday said that some Examination Centres have reported that they received threatening emails from some of the candidates appearing for the CA Examination scheduled for November. The ICAI in an announcement stated, “It has been reported by some Examination Centres that they are receiving threatening emails from some of the candidates appearing for the CA Examination scheduled for November 2020.”

According to the announcement, ICAI has also created a Google Form for the benefit of the students to raise any issue relating to the Examination. Therefore, if any candidate is found writing any threatening mails directly to the Examination Centres, such action will be viewed seriously and the Institute does not hesitate to take action for such misdemeanour by the students.