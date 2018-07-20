CA Final Results 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will share the CA CPT Result 2018 and CA Final Results 2018 today. The candidates, who had appeared for the CA CPT examination 2018 and CA Final examination 2018 exams can check out their result on the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's official website @ icai.org. Follow the steps given here to check CA final results online.

The candidates can also check their result on alternative websites icaiexams.icai.org and caresults.icai.org. Candidates can also check their CA CPT Result 2018 and CA Final results 2018 through SMS and e-mail.

Aspirants can check their result by simply following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) @ icai.org

Step 2. Click on the CA CPT Result 2018 link.

Step 3. A new tab will appear on your screen.

Step 4. Submit the required details.

Step5. Check your CA CPT Result 2018 and CA Final Results 2018.

Step 6. Save and download the result.

