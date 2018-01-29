CA IPCC Results 2017: IPCC exam was held in November 2017 witnessed a total of 2,13,585 candidates from across the country. The candidates appeared for the Intermediate exam at 419 exam centres. Ahmedabad’s Jay Dharemendrabhai Sheth has topped the exam securing all Indian rank (AIR) 1. Sheth is followed by Susarla Aravind Jayaram from Kolkata who has ranked number 2 while Simran Kessar from Navi Mumbai has secured third position.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of Integrated Professional Competence Course(IPCC) exam on January 28 at the official websites – icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The exam that was held in November witnessed a total of 2,13,585 candidates from across the country. The candidates appeared for the Intermediate exam at 419 exam centres. Ahmedabad’s Jay Dharemendrabhai Sheth has topped the exam securing all Indian rank (AIR) 1. Sheth is followed by Susarla Aravind Jayaram from Kolkata who has ranked number 2 while Simran Kessar from Navi Mumbai has secured third position. The pass percentage of the exam stands at 26.72%. Below find the complete guideline to get your ICAI IPCC results, 2017.

A total of 72148 candidates appeared for the exam in group I, out of which 10042 have cleared, which records the pass percent as 13.92%. In group II, 65393 aspirants have appeared for the IPCC exam; however, 13330 students have qualified the paper which is a total of 20.38%. Here’s the step by step procedure to check Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) IPCC results, 2017:

First Step: Log on to the ICAI’s official website, i.e., icai.nic.in

Second Step: The home page will show a link of the result. So, click on the desired link — IPCC result

Third Step: A new page will direct you to enter your roll number or PIN number along with your roll number in the space provided.

Fourth Step: Your result will be displayed immediately you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’