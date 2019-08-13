CA June Result 2019 Date & Time: The CA Final 2019 May-June Result and CA Foundation results 2019 will be declared @ icai.org on August 14, 2019, by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). All those candidates who are waiting for the CA Final, Foundation Result 2019 can check their result on the official websites.

CA June Result 2019 Date & Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to declare the CA Final Result May 2019 and CA Foundation results 2019 on August 14, around 6 pm. As per the official notification, ICAI has declared the date for CA Final Result 2019, CA Foundation Results 2019, ie. on August 14.

All those candidates who are waiting for the CA Final Result 2019, CA Foundation Results 2019 can check the official websites to download CA Result: icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in. Candidates can also check their result through SMS. CA Final, CA Foundation examination was held in May/June 2019.

CA Final May-June Result 2019: List of officials website download CA Foundation May 2019 Result online

Steps to check ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘CA Final, CA Foundation Results’ link

Step 3: To check the results, enter your login credentials (roll number, date of birth and other required details)

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation results 2019 will be displayed screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future use.

Check CA Final 2019 Result, CA Foundation Results 2019 through SMS:

For Final Examination Old Course: CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128 and send the message to 58888 for all mobile services.

Final Examination (New Course): CAFNLNEW (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to 58888 for all mobile services.

Foundation Examination result: CAFND (Space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND000171 and send the message to 58888 for all mobile services.

