CA June Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in its official notification has announced the date of declaration of result for Foundation and Final courses. As per the notification, he CA Foundation and CA Final result (old and new course) will be declared on August 14, 2019, at 6 pm. The results would be available on the official website, icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org.

Candidates must note that the ICAI Results 2019 will be announced only for those who have appeared for the exam held in May and June 2019. The CA Final exams 2019 was held on from 27th May 2019 to 11th June 2019. While, the CA Foundation exam 2019 was held from 4th June 2019 to 13th June 2019.

Steps to check CA Foundation result through SMS/E-Mail 2019:

Step 1: Open Text Editor / Messaging App

Step 2: Compose a New SMS

Step 3: Type ‘CAFND(space) six-digit foundation roll number’

Step 4: Send it to 58888

Step 5: CA Foundation Result will be sent to you as an SMS

Steps to check CA Final Result through SMS/E-Mail 2019:

Step 1: Open Text Editor / Messaging App

Step 2: Compose a New SMS

Step 3: Type ‘CAFNOLD(space) six-digit final roll number’ for Old Course

Step 3: Type ‘CAFNLNEW(space)final new course roll number’ for New Course

Step 4: Send it to 58888

Step 5: CA Foundation Result will be sent to you as an SMS

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has already released the CA CPT 2019 Results, the results are available on www.icai.org,

ICAI is set up by an act of parliament The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949) is the conducting body for the course of Chartered Accountancy

