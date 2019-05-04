CA May, June Exam 2019: The exam has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances and now will be held from May 27 to June 12, 2019. Earlier also the exams were postponed because of general elections.

CA May, June Exam 2019: The exam dates for the Paper 3, Paper 4 and Paper 5 have been revised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The exam dates for Paper 3, 4 and 5 have been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, as has been notified by ICAI on its official website icai.org Candidates are required to keep a close eye on the website to get information on the date related updates.

The revision of date hasn’t happened for the first time. Previously also the examination dates were revised due to general elections 2019. The exam which was scheduled to take place from May 2 to May 17 has now been postponed to May 27 to June 12, 2019.The online application process began on March 16, 2019, while it closed by March 16, 2019. Earlier an official notification by ICAI read that no examination will be conducted on June 5, 2019 because of Id-ul-Fitr which is a national holiday.

CA May, June Exam 2019:Here’s the new schedule:

