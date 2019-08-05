CA Result 2019: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will soon be releasing the results for CA Final, IPCC and Foundation examinations through the official website, icai.nic.in. CA aspirants can know the result through the official website. Alternatively, there are websites where you can check the results through icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org.

CA Foundation and CA Final (Old and New Course) Results 2019 for June examinations will be announced on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Candidates who had wished to register for receiving their e-mail can do so from August 10, 2019. The registration process will be available on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org.

Registrations for CA Foundations 2020 will begin soon. Students who want to begin their CA Programme are advised to keep a check on the official website. Students can take admission into CA Foundation course post their class 12 or direct admission in CA Intermediate course after completing their graduation.

Interested ones who wished to register with CA Foundation course, will be opened till December 31, 2019. Candidates will be eligible to appear in the month of May 2020 examinations. While the registrations for November examinations have been closed now. Direct admission for CA IPCC requires a candidate who would complete their graduation in B.Com or B.Com Hons with a minimum 55 percent marks.

While ICAI already declared the CA CPT June 2019 results which is now available on icai.org, icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org. Interested candidates have been informed that the notification for the results have not been informed yet.

ICAI CA Result 2019: Results through SMS

Final Examination (Old Course): CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128.

Final Examination (New Course): CAFNLNEW (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

