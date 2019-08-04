CA Result 2019: The ICAI has released a notification that the result is likely to be released on August 14, 2019. The result will be available on the official website of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India www.icai.org

CA Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (set up by an act of parliament) have released an announcement regarding the Chartered Accountant Final Examination and Foundation Examination, which was held in (May-June) 2019, that the result is likely to be declared on August 14, 2019. The result will be available on the official website of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India www.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India provides the facility to check the result in two formats i.e. by SMS/E-mail or by official website www.icai.org

Steps to check CA result through SMS/E-Mail 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI at www.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, click on the Login/Register tab and enter your Login ID Password in the provided fields.

Step 3: Click on the Login button to submit the details

Step 4: Now you have to enter the Name, Roll Number, E-mail id

Step 5: Click on register me to receive the result of CA

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has already released the CA CPT 2019 Results, the results are available on www.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (set up by an act of parliament)The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949) for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in public interest.

